Centre allows opening of Shops selling non-essentials with Riders

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed opening of Shops selling non-essential goods with conditions. States will ensure the implementation based on local situation and requirements.

Update: Odisha Government has issued a similar order.

Key Highlights of the MHA Order:

👉 Rural Areas– All Shops (registered with respective States/UTs) selling non-essential goods in Residential and Market Complexes in Non-Municipal areas to remain open. Shopping Malls to remain closed.

👉 Urban Areas – All shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes (registered with respective States/UTs), within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, to remain open. Market Complexes and Malls to remain shut.

👉 50% Staff, Wearing Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory.

👉 Order is not applicable to Shops in Containment Zones.

👉 Liquor Shops will remain closed.

👉 There is no order to open Barber Shops & Hair Salons as well as restaurants.