Corona Update (Evening News) – April 24, 2020

* Decision to conduct Rath Jatra will be taken after May 3 when the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are lifted: Gajapati Maharaj.

* The chariot construction work will remain suspended till May 3; rituals of Lord Jagannath outside Srimandir during Chandan Jatra cannot be conducted during lockdown: Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingh Deb.

* Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath that will commence from Akshaya Trutitya i.e April 26, will be conducted without devotees.

* 4 more Bengal returnees in Bhadrak test +VE for Corona; tally now stands at 94 in Odisha.

* Odisha Govt launches a dedicated Portal for mandatory registration of migrants and others who want to return to state from other States.

* All 160 Journalists/Reporters/Video Journalists went through the testing programme in Delhi , tested NEGATIVE for Corona Virus .

* Tigress dies at Delhi Zoo, sample sent for corona testing at Bareilly.

* 6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 220 including 14 deaths.

* Toll rises to 32 in Rajasthan; cases climb to 2,008.

* No new case of COVID-19 reported from 80 districts in last 14 days; 4,748 COVID-19 patients, which is 20.57 per cent, cured so far in country.

* Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10 days: Health Ministry.

* 1752 new COVID-19 cases & 37 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; total cases rises to 23,452, including 17915 active cases, 4813 cured & 724 deaths: Union Health Ministry.

* Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami announces complete shutdown from Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai for 4 days; Salem & Tirupur for 3 days.

* 4-month-old girl dies of #COVID19 in Kerala; cases rise to 450.

* The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 298 in Punjab including 70 cured & 17 deaths.

* 72 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, takes count to 1,755. Death toll at 22 with two deaths reported: Official

* 1846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh out of which 92 deaths & 210 patients recovered.

* Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan launches YSR Zero Interest loan scheme to help DWCRA Self Help Groups.

* 51 more COVID19 positive cases reported in 24 hours in West Bengal; total cases in the state rises to 385.

* Ambassador of India to China, Vikram Misri, interacted with Indian students studying in China; enquired about their well-being.