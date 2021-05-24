Cyclone Yaas to make landfall in Noon on May 26

TNI Bureau: The governments of Odisha and West Bengal are on guard as cyclonic storm Yaas approaches from the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit the coast late Wednesday noon. Wind gusts of 155 to 165 kmph are expected in both states, with gusts of 185 kmph.

The system will escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Once realized, it will be labeled Cyclone Yaas, an Omani term that signifies a tree with fragrant flowers.

After intensifying into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds between 155 and 165 kmph, the cyclone is expected to make landfall by the noon of May 26 between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar Islands in West Bengal, according to the IMD. From Tuesday, heavy rain will fall in coastal areas.

Yaas is forecast to be as strong as Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the west coast last week, but less so than Cyclone Amphan, which struck Bengal exactly one year ago and had sustained wind speeds of 240 kmph for around three minutes. Over 150 people were killed in Cyclone Tauktae.

The National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, as well as the military and the Coast Guard, have been called into action in both states. 35 of the 99 NDRF teams have been stationed in Bengal, with 52 committed for Odisha. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands all have teams on the ground. Due to Cyclone Yaas, Eastern Railways has cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29. The military airlifted 950 NDRF personnel on Sunday, and 26 helicopters are on standby.

60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been mobilized in the state with equipment for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. Efforts are being made to ensure zero casualty. Local warning Signal No. 4 (LE-4) has been issued at Paradip & Dhamra Ports.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting to assess cyclone preparedness and called for the evacuation of those engaged in offshore operations as soon as possible.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is closely monitoring the situation along with his team. He deployed 5 Senior Bureaucrats in the likely affected districts. SRC Pradeep Jena is holding meetings with all officials concerned. Naveen Patnaik, who is known as and Expert in Disaster Management, has set his focus on zero casualty.

