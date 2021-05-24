Cyclone Yaas: Wind Warning for 26th May, 2021

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ and is likely to cross between Paradip and Sagar islands around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph.

Rainfall started over coastal districts of Odisha due to the outer band clouds associated with the Cyclone.

The District wise Wind warning map from 25th May to 27th in connection with cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal indicates:

🔷 Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara: 150 to 160 KMPH gusting to 180 KMPH

🔷 Mayurbhanj – 120 to 130 KMPH gusting to 150 KMPH

🔷 Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur – 70 to 80 KMPH gusting to 90 KMPH

🔷 Khordha, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar – 60 to 70 KMPH gusting to 80 KMPH

🔷 Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh – 40 to 50 KMPH gusting to 60 KMPH