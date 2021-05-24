Cyclone Yaas: Lockdown restrictions relaxed in 10 Odisha Dists for 2 days

TNI Bureau: In view of very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’, the Odisha Government has decided to relax the lockdown norms in 10 Odisha districts for two days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghour, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khordha.

Street corner/road-side shops/stand-alone shops/OMFED shops/milk booths and shops dealing with food and essential items, vegetables, fish, meat, egg and milk are allowed to operate between 7AM to 1PM on 24th May and 25th May, the official order stated.