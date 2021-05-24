Cyclone Yaas: Naveen deploys Senior Bureaucrats

TNI Bureau: As the Cyclone Yaas turned into a Cyclonic Storm and may further intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), CM Naveen Patnaik has deputed 5 Senior Bureaucrats in charge of key districts that could be affected by the Cyclone.

They will be in charge of supervision of relief, rehabilitation and restoration works arising out of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’. The officers will proceed to the respective districts immediately.

👉 Hemant Sharma -Kendrapda

👉 Saswat Mishra- Jagatsinghpur

👉 Vir Vikram Yadav- Bhadrak

👉 Vishal Kumar Dev- Balasore

👉 Suresh Kumar Vashisth- Mayurbhanj

‘Cyclone Yaas’ will make the landfall between Paradip and Sagar Islands by noon on May 26.

