TNI Morning News Headlines – May 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11059 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 703441, including 111262 active cases and 589610 recovered ones.

➡️ Cuttack reports biggest single day spike of 1133 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khurda (1010), Angul (859) and Sundargarh(729).

➡️ 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Khordha, 4 from Ganjam and Jharsuguda, 3 each from Kalahandi & Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,516.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Lockdown restrictions relaxed in 10 Odisha Dists for 2 days.

➡️ The deep depression over east central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm, To intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours: IMD.

➡️ Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issues local Cautionary Signal No. III (LC- III) in all ports of Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the people of Odisha at 4 pm today.

➡️ Odisha CM directs senior secretaries (Hemant Sharma -Kendrapda, Saswat Mishra- Jagatsinghpur, VV Yadav- Bhadrak, Vishal Dev- Balasore and Suresh Vasisth- Mayurbhanj) to supervise preparedness, response and relief operations.

➡️ Paradeep: 60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force being deployed in the State with equipment for rescue, relief & recovery, in view of cyclone Yaas.

➡️ More than 800 ODRF personnel with Tower lights, Search lights, Gensets, JCBs, Hydra Cranes, inflatable boats, high end hydraulic tree cutters, gas cutters, plasma cutters, Sat phones and walkie talkie sets are in high state of readiness to tackle Cyclone Yass.

➡️ Madhusmita Prusty quit nursing job at Kolkata’s Fortis to help her husband in cremating COVID-infected & unclaimed bodies in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,22,315 new COVID 19 cases, 3,02,544 recoveries and 4,454 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,67,52,447 including 27,20,716 active cases, 2,37,28,011 cured cases & 3,03,720 deaths.

➡️ Total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 23rd May is 33,05,36,064 including 19,28,127 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Armed forces airlift 950 NDRF personnel; 26 helicopters on standby.

➡️ CBI moves Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court order, allowing house arrest of 4 leaders, including 3 from TMC, in Narada case.

➡️ Week-long lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu till May 31.

➡️ Paediatric trials of Covaxin may begin in June.

➡️ Sensex crosses 50,000 mark in opening trade, jumps 232.04 pts to 50,772.52 in opening session; Nifty rises 50.70 pts to 15,226.

➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to 72.87 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives in New York.

➡️ Climbing guide says coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 people.

➡️ 12 Killed in shootings across the United States over the weekend. The spate of shooting incidents included deaths in New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and Minnesota.

➡️ 13 people died, 2 children injured after cable car accident in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.

➡️ British Home Secretary Priti Patel denies claims of Covid “Herd Immunity” Plans: Report.

➡️ UK home secretary Priti Patel to unveil US-style digital visas to ‘count’ migrants.

➡️ Nigeria’s army chief, 10 others killed in plane crash.