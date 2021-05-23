TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,041 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 151 Quarantine cases and 890 local contact cases.

➡️ Another 11,627 Covid patients recover in Odisha taking the number of recoveries in the State to 589,610.

➡️ Regional MeT Bhubaneswar issues ‘Signal 1’ danger warning for all ports in Odisha in view of the possible Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Red Warning issued for 8 Odisha districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar.

➡️ Eastern Railway cancels 25 trains between 24th May & 29th May, due to Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: 60 ODRAF units being deployed with all high-end equipment for rescue, relief & recovery.

➡️ COVID-19 vaccination to 18-44 age group will be given in Puri town from tomorrow.

➡️ Petroleum Ministry to set up 7 Captive PSA Oxygen plants in Odisha, DRDO 8.

➡️ Woman Tehsildar dances in wedding procession ‘Violating’ Covid norms in Odisha, video goes viral.

India News

➡️ PM Modi reviews preparedness for Cyclone Yaas; asks for timely evacuation of people from high-risk areas; asks to ensure time duration of outages of power supply and communication network.

➡️ Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to withdraw objectionable comments about modern medicine, Corona warriors.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs crucial meeting on pending class 12 boards exams today.

➡️ CBSE Class XII exam: Education Minister seeks suggestions from States, UTs by May 25.

➡️ Sagar Rana murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody.

➡️ Mortal remains of 70 people recovered from Barge P305, with 188 survivors. Diving on Barge P305 wreck completed by INS Makar & no bodies found. Search& rescue to locate remaining crew of sunken vessels to continue: Defence PRO.

➡️ Till now, more than 15,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been delivered across 14 States by ‘Oxygen Express’ trains.

➡️ 12 opposition parties extend support to May 26 protest call given by farmer unions agitating against Centre’s Farm laws.

➡️ Haryana Government extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31.

➡️ Goa Board Class X exams cancelled, decision on Class XII exams to be taken in next two days.

World News

➡️ UN Security Council calls for “Full Adherence” to Gaza Ceasefire.

➡️ Bangladeshi journalist arrested for COVID reporting granted bail.

➡️ Bangladesh lifts ban on travel to Israel.

➡️ Nigeria’s army chief, 10 others killed in plane crash.