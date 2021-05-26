TNI Evening News Headlines – May 26, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Cyclone Yaas restoration works in full swing in Odisha
Odisha News

➡️ Recoveries cross daily positive cases in Bhubaneswar as the CapitalCity reports single-day spike of 919 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 153 Quarantine cases and 766 local contact cases.

➡️ 10635 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 623628.

➡️ The vaccination programme for 27th and 28th under BMC area will be held as per schedule.

➡️ Severe cyclonic storm Yaas weakened into cyclonic storm at 5:30 PM IST. it would weaken further into a deep depression during next 3-4 hours: IMD.

➡️ Red Warning: Heavy to very heavy rains expected across 9 districts of Odisha. The districts are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Two casualties reported from Balasore & Keonjhar districts.

➡️Cyclone Yaas restoration works in full swing in Odisha.

➡️ The Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar became operational for flights from 7 PM today.

➡️ Odisha CM asks Minister Ranendra Swain to visit Balasore, supervise restoration works.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces seven days relief for families of 128 marooned villages of Cyclone Yaas-affected districts; 80% of restoration of electricity supply in next 24 hrs.

India News

➡️ Moderna to launch single-dose vaccines next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021.

➡️ Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asks all social media intermediaries compliance details over the new ‘the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’.

➡️ Govt respects right to privacy, no intention of violating: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

➡️ Mega vaccine confusion: Nearly 20 villagers given mixed shots of jabs in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth nagar.

➡️ IMA Uttarakhand serves defamation notice of Rs 1,000 crore to Baba Ramdev over his alleged rants against allopathic doctors.

➡️ IMA writes to PM Narendra Modi on Ramdev statement, says clear-cut case of sedition.

➡️ JEE-Advanced Examination 2021 which was going to be held on July 3, postponed due to Covid-19 surge.

➡️ Delhi gets its first drive-in vaccination centre.

➡️ Flight operations resumed from 6.30pm today at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport after cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Farmers in Punjab, Haryana hoist black flags atop houses to mark 6 months of protest against Farm Laws.

➡️ Government of Assam classifies Mucormycosis as a notified disease.

World News

➡️ 50% of U.S. adults ar1e now fully vaccinated.

➡️ English stumper Foakes ruled out of New Zealand Tests after freak injury.

➡️ WHO scientists likely to reconsider China lab origin theory of Covid-19.

➡️ Pakistan FM Qureshi rules out providing military bases to US in future.

➡️ William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old pensioner in the UK who get first Covid-19 vaccine dies of unrelated illness.

➡️ Pakistani Journalist, known for criticism of Armed Forces, attacked at home in Islamabad.

➡️ Pact with India sets Gold-Standard on Immigration: UK home secretary Priti Patel.

