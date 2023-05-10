Cyclone Mocha to head towards Bangladesh-Myanmar; No Impact on Odisha

New Delhi, Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea has developed into a well-marked low-pressure system, which is expected to strengthen into a depression by evening and further intensify into Cyclone Mocha. However, Odisha is not won’t be affected by this weather system.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told the media that there will be no impact of the impending cyclone on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD bulletin released on Tuesday, Cyclone Mocha is predicted to become a “very severe cyclone” with wind speeds of up to 148 kmph by Friday, as it tracks towards the Myanmar coast near Yangon. The exact location of the landfall has not yet been determined by the IMD.

An IMD official explained that the tropical cyclone heat potential in the Bay of Bengal, particularly near the Myanmar coast, is high, and the sea surface temperatures in the region exceed 30°C, providing favorable conditions for the cyclone’s intensification.

The current trajectory of Cyclone Mocha is initially north-northwestwards until May 11, after which it is expected to gradually recurve and move north-northeastwards towards the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

In light of the approaching cyclone, fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers have been advised to avoid venturing into the southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from Tuesday onwards. The IMD has also recommended regulating tourism, offshore activities, and shipping near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 9 to 12, as well as regulating shipping activity in the southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 9 to 13.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy downpours at isolated locations during May 9 to 11. Squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph are expected on Tuesday, increasing to 50-60 kmph with gusts up to 70 kmph from Tuesday evening. On Wednesday and Thursday, wind speeds may reach 55-65 kmph with gusts up to 75 kmph. Over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, gale-force winds reaching 70-80 kmph are likely from Wednesday morning, potentially intensifying to 80-90 kmph on Thursday. In the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, gale-force winds of 100-110 kmph are expected on May 12 and 13.

The sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough over the South Andaman Sea on Tuesday, and very rough to high over the Andaman Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, rough to very rough sea conditions are likely on Tuesday.