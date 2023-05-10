TNI Evening News Headlines – May 10, 2023

➡️68.12% polling recorded in Jharsuguda by-poll in Odisha till 5 pm.
➡️5T Secretary to CM VK Pandian visited Jirang Buddhist Monastery on second day of his visit to Gajapati district, interacted with students, Buddhist monks and Tibetan community members.
➡️Prashantanu Mohapatra from Balasore district of Odisha is the cinematographer of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’.
➡️PM Narendra Modi may visit Odisha to flag off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.
➡️EVMs and VVPATs being sealed and secured at polling booths in Bengaluru as voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections concludes. Counting of votes on 13th May.
➡️Over 94,000 senior citizens and PwDs cast their vote from Home for the first time in Karnataka.
➡️Karnataka Assembly Elections: 65.69% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm.
➡️ICMR successfully tests drone delivery of blood bags for the first time in India.
➡️Doctors in Kottayam stage protest after a doctor was stabbed to death by a patient earlier today in Kerala.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden during his State visit to the United States of America on June 22.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.99 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Wrestler Sakshi Malik challenges WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo Narco Test and prove innocence.
