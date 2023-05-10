PM Modi likely to attend Vande Bharat Express event in Puri

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha later this month to attend the flagging off of Vande Bharat Express in Puri.

The exact dates are not finalised yet, but BJP leaders are hopeful that PM Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony and flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah following the recent trial run which was conducted successfully.

The first trial run of Vande Bharat Express from Howrah-Puri was held on April 28. The train has a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

