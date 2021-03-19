TNI Morning News Headlines – March 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 110 Covid-19 cases including 64 quarantine and 46 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 338599 including 335923 recoveries, 705 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Baripada emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 39.4 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Over 2 lakh Olive Ridleys turn up for mass nesting at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district in last 10 days.

➡️ 13 more test Covid Positive in Cuttack Private College today. Total of 25 students of private college in Cuttack test COVID 19 positive in two days.

➡️ ISRO and NIT Rourkela signed an MoU for establishment of a Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC) at the institute.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Budget Session: Normalcy returns to the House after 6 days of din; Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to reply on paddy procurement, at 11.30 am.

➡️ Lady Sarpanch in Ganjam disqualified from post for not knowing Odia & submitting fake cast certificate.

➡️ 2 dead, 3 critical in a road mishap at Jagannathpur in Saranakul area.

India News

➡️ India reports 39,726 new COVID19 cases, 20,654 recoveries and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,15,14,331 including 2,71,282 active cases, 1,10,83,679 cured cases & 1,59,370 deaths.

➡️ Total of 3,93,39,817 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 22,82,80,763 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 15th March 2021. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 25,833 daily new COVID 19 cases yesterday.

➡️ No new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 70-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Hajipur yesterday.

➡️ Sensex drops over 500 points, currently at 48,693; Nifty at 14,374.

➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to 72.56 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Team India squad for ODI series against England announced. Three potential ODI debutants – Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya named in India’s 18-player squad.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian Table Tennis Players Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika, Sutirtha Qualify For Olympics 2021.

World News

➡️ US warns China of respecting global order or facing ‘more violent world’.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 121.7 mn mark, death toll surged to more than 2.68 million.

➡️ Spain, Italy, France and Germany to resume vaccinating people against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine after European Medicines Agency said the vaccine is safe and effective

➡️ Russia’s Vladimir Putin Invites Joe Biden For “Live-Broadcast” Discussion.

➡️ Covid may become ‘seasonal’ if it persists for many years: UN.

➡️ Poland announces nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 surge.