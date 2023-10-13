CBI arrests Paradip Port Health Organisation Officer on charges of Bribery

TNi Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested Dr Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi, an officer of the Port Health Organisation (PHO), Paradip.

The central agency arrested Panigrahi following marathon raids in connection with a bribery case.

accused brought to Bhubaneswar

It is to be noted here that CBI caught red-handed while accepting bribes from crew members of a shipping company named Eminence Shipping Agencies.

The accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 1500 to 2000 from each crew member to provide them COVID certificates.

Yesterday too, he had demanded over Rs 1 lakh from 70 crew members of the Eminence Shipping Agencies. However, he was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 50,000.

Later, the CBI officials carried out raids at different locations linked to Panigrahi including his ancestral house in Balasore, his residence in Cuttack, his office in Paradip, his quarters at J B Colony and his rented house in the Housing Colony.

Till now, the officials have detected Dr Panigrahi’s moveable and immovable assets amounting to over Rs 1 crore. Following which, he was arrested and brought to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation.