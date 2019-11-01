Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Cuttack Bali Jatra to be accorded ‘State Level Festival’ status

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday decided to accord Cuttack’s famous annual Bali Jatra with ‘State Level Festival’ status, informed the Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

Related Posts

Rising Sea levels may render lakhs in Coastal Odisha…

Medical negligence at VIMSAR: HIV-contaminated surgical…

In a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of Pratap Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan, it was decided that Bali Yatra will be organised as a state-level festival. Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi was also present there.

As per report, Cuttack based District Council of Culture will bring out a notification recognising Bali Jatra as a State Level Festival. The Urban Development as well as Culture departments will provide finance assistance for this festival.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!