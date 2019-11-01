Cuttack Bali Jatra to be accorded ‘State Level Festival’ status

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday decided to accord Cuttack’s famous annual Bali Jatra with ‘State Level Festival’ status, informed the Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

In a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of Pratap Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan, it was decided that Bali Yatra will be organised as a state-level festival. Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi was also present there.

As per report, Cuttack based District Council of Culture will bring out a notification recognising Bali Jatra as a State Level Festival. The Urban Development as well as Culture departments will provide finance assistance for this festival.