Cryptocurrency Update- May 16,2022

Insight Bureau: The global crypto market cap is $1.27T, a 2.69% decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.62B, which makes a 5.46% increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.76B, 11.27% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.18B, which is 89.10% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

1. Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 2.72% to $2074 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 15.84%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

2.Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 5.08% to $302 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 13.7%. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

3.XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 4.19% to $0.4383 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 21.94%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

4.Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 11.46% to $56.07 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 25.27%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

5.Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 12.56% to $0.5872 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 18.40%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

6. Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) jumped by 3.5 and 6.52 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 12th on CoinMarketCap.

7. The Bitcoin price is $29,790.47, a change of 4.67% over the past 24 hours as of 5:00 a.m.