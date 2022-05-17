Cryptocurrency Update- May 17,2022

Insight Bureau: The global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 0.13% to $84.67 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $8.67 billionThe global crypto market cap increased by over 3.5 percent to $1.31 trillion over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap data on Tuesday (3.28 pm). , which is 10.34% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $77.39 billion, which is 91.4% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin price touched the $30,607 mark, rising by over 3 percent in the last 24 hours.. It had fallen below $30,000 amid a global crypto market crash. Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset continues at around 44.42%. Overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 2.61% in the last 7 days.

1. Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 4.25% to $2086 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 112.17%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization.

2. Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 4.84% to $307 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 4.21%. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization.

3. XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 3.5% to $0.4321 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 16.52%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization.

4. Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 6% to $56.48 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 18.08%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization.

5. Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 3.3% to $0.5816 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 13.02%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization.

6. Popular meme coin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 3.5% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalization. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.09028.

7. Meanwhile, prices of Polka dot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) jumped by 3.8 and 7 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 12th on Coinmarketcap.