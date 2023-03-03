Craig Fulton from SA appointed new Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team

South African Craig Fulton appointed as the chief coach of the of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.

Fulton Born on ( 6 November 1974) is a former South Africa Men’s Hockey International Player and a former coach of the Ireland Hockey Team. As a player he represented South Africa at the 1996 and 2004 summer olympics and at the 2002 men’s world cup.

Fulton, currently assistant coach with the Belgium, has been with the team since May 2018 and was part of the staff at the victorious 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and the 2021 Olympics.

Prior to that, he coached the Irish national team for four years, helping it qualify for the Rio Olympics — its first ever in over 100 years — and was named FIH Coach of the Year in 2015.