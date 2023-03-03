Nandita Das’ Zwigato Trailer with Kapil Sharma wins Hearts

TNI Bureau: The much-awaited trailer of comedy king Kapil Sharma’s upcoming movie ‘Zwigato’ has been released.

In the Nandita Das- directorial Kapil Sharma looks convincing in the role of a food delivery boy.

The non-comic avatar of Kapil Sharma, who is India’s one of the most popular comics, has won the hearts.

Zwigato is based on the plight of a food-delivery rider, played by Kapil, who works hard to make ends meet.

Shahana Goswami, plays the wife of Kapil Sharma. She is a homemaker but is forced to go out of the house to earn money.

Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives have jointly produced Zwigato, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 17.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Most of the parts of the movie has been shot in Bhubaneswar, Nandita Das’ own home city.

Meanwhile, the social media users have thumps up to the trailer calling it a great job. “Zwigato poignantly depicts the ongoing class struggle in India by bringing the audience alongside the contemporary life of a food courier in a Jharkhand. Layers of family, surveillance tech, joy, tradition, pride, partnership intersect so elegantly. Congrats, Nandita Das,” a Twitter user wrote.

Watch the trailer of Zwigato here:

Ting Tong!

Aapka Zwigato trailer deliver ho gaya hai! Please rating dena mat bhooliyega ⭐#ZwigatoTrailer Out Now!#ZwigatoOn17thMarch pic.twitter.com/q5Zh0IUbLK — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) March 1, 2023

It is worthwhile to mention here that Zwigato has already received a positive response from movie buffs at the Toronto and Busan International Film Festival.