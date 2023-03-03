Ollywood Actor Pintu Nanda to be cremated at Puri Swargadwara

TNI Bureau: Famous Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda, who passed away on Wednesday, will be cremated at Swargadwar crematorium in Puri later today.

It is to be noted here that Nanda died at the age of 45 while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis at Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospital.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

His mortal remains were brought to Bhubaneswar on Thursday night. Huge number of people including some Ollywood actors, actresses, his fans and followers rushed to Biju Patnaik International Airport and paid their last tributes.

Nanda’s body was kept at KIMS Hospital last night. Early in the morning today it was taken to his residence where people are now paying their last respects to the deceased actor.

The mortal remains will then be taken to Puri Swargadwara for cremation.