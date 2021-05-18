Covid testing to be ramped up in Odisha to 70,000 per day

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to ramp up Covid 19 testing in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked officials to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 70,000 per day from next week.

The State Government has been testing more than 50,000 samples per day.

More than 10,000 cases have been reported daily in the State during the current month.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Key Announcements by the CM during the Covid Review Meeting:

➡️ Ramp up Covid 19 testing to 70,000 per day from next week

➡️ 368 more ICU beds in the State soon

➡️ No plasma therapy will be conducted in the State henceforth

➡️ Vaccination to be the prime strategy to combat Covid