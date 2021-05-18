Dongria Kondh Tribals undergo Covid Testing

TNI Bureau: After initial reluctance, the Dongria Kondh tribals finally got tested for Covid-19. The District Administration in Rayagada convinced them to undergo Covid tests that would help to ensure better treatment for the primitive tribes.

According to the reports received over the last few days, several members of the Dongria Kondh community were infected with Covid-19 while selling their produce in daily markets. The primitive tribal groups are generally believed to be immune to diseases like Covid, but that perception was changed following the development.

To ensure better Covid treatment, the district administration tried to get them tested, but their reluctance had put the officials in a fix. The Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) members rejected the medical system as they believe in traditional way of healing.

The Dongria Kondhs mostly live in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district. After several Dongria Kondh tribals tested positive, the district administration had set up a medical camp at Parsali on the foot of Niyamgiri Hills. The District Collector and Block Officials had a tough time, but finally convinced the tribal group to undergo Covid testing.

Several other PVTGs in Odisha, including Bonda and Didayi are now infected with Covid-19. The Coronavirus which has penetrated deep into the rural pockets in the State, has affected the PVTGs too.