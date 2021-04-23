Covid Surge: Utkal Royal Residency in Bhubaneswar Sealed

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Utkal Royal Residency at Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar for 10 days following detection of a series of Covid-19 cases in the Society.

The premises of Utkal Royal Residency, will be sanitized with immediate effect by the Apartment Residents Society in strict adherence to the guidelines.

No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of Utkal Royal Residency during the period of sealing, except authorized personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The supply of essentials, if required, will be facilitated by BMC through its Ward Officer, Ward No. 55 Brahmananda Mohapatra(+91-9348801387).

The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in isolation at their respective residences for a period of 10 days, followed by 07 days of self-monitored Home Quarantine.

Further, if any positive case needs Medical Attention, his/her Family Members/Apartment Residents Society can intimate the same to BMC immediately. The Apartment Residents Society may intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in residents other than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found positive.

In case of any emergency, the Apartment Residents Society can contact BMC Control Room (Mob: 7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance. RT-PCR Test Camp will be conducted for all residents of Utkal Royal Residency on 24th & 25th April 2021 (200 persons each day) in which all residents, Housekeeping & Security Personnel shall be tested invariably.