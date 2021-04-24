Odisha Corona Updates – April 24, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 6647 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 401341, including 43304 active cases and 356003 recovered ones.

Of the 6647 new cases, 3855 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2792 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1189 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (788) new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 43304 active cases and 356003 cured/discharged in the State.

8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Sundargarh, 1 each from Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Cuttack & Nuapada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,981.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 6215

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 1189, Sundargarh: 788, Nuapada: 559, Puri: 395, Kalahandi: 361, Jharsuguda: 343, Cuttack: 336, Bargarh: 290, Balangir: 234, Nabarangpur: 224, Keonjhar: 183, Sambalpur: 175, Ganjam: 161, Angul: 141, Jajpur: 133, Mayurbhanj: 122, Rayagada: 116, Nayagarh: 110, Gajapati: 96, Koraput: 67, Jagatsinghpur: 65, Balasore: 53, Kendrapada: 47, Bhadrak: 41, Boudh: 39, Deogarh: 34, Dhenkanal: 34, Kandhamal: 26, Malkangiri: 17 and Sonepur: 2.

➡️ State Pool: 266

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9834487

➡️ New recovery: 2452

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 394694 (Active Cases: 43304, Recovered: 356003, COVID Deaths: 1,981)

➡️ Daily Testing: 41,017