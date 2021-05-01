TNI Evening News Headlines – May 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1093 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 121 Quarantine cases and 972 local contact cases.

➡️ 5634 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 391048.

➡️ All slots were booked within a few hours of commencement of booking for vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in Bhubaneswar. No appointment available till May 8: BMC sources.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation fixes timing for vaccination; timing for vaccination for 18-44 age group is 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM, for 45+ age group- 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

➡️ 5 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41.3 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Another young journalist Pritiman Mohapatra, who was working with Times of India succumbs to COVID 19 in Odisha.

➡️ Direct flight operations flagged off from Jharsuguda to Patna in Bihar.

➡️ Brown Sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore seized from Balasore; 2 arrested.

➡️ Bhadrak District Administration orders closure of all religious places in the district for public from today.

India News

➡️ First Consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik-V vaccine arrives from Russia to India.

➡️ Delhi High Court warns of contempt action against Centre if the allocated 490 MT of oxygen is not supplied to Delhi.

➡️ Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths and 61,326 discharge in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka records 40,990 new cases, Tamil Nadu reports 19,588 and West Bengal 17,512 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ CBSE to announce Class X results tentatively by the third week of June 2021.

➡️ One policeman received minor injuries after Terrorists opened fire on a police party near Lazibal, Anantnag today.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 2009 hours 40km west of Tezpur, Assam: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Till now 4,176 train coaches have been converted into COVID19 isolation/quarantine facilities: Railways.

➡️ GST Revenue hits all-time high of Rs 1.41 Lakh crore in April.

World News

➡️ Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province.

➡️ India to start administering Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine from next month.

➡️ At Least 40 Tonnes of Dead Fish wash up on Shore of Polluted Lake in Lebanon.