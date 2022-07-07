MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to vote for Draupadi Murmu

Insight Bureau: Expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who is out on bail now, has decided to vote for NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu, saying he will do as per his conscience.

Pradeep Panigrahi, who claims that he becomes an Independent MLA after expulsion from BJD, hails Draupadi Murmu as the ‘Daughter of the Soil’.

Pradeep Panigrahi also praised PM Narendra Modi, saying the latter has done a lot for Odisha, which can’t be forgotten. His statement is enough to trigger a political buzz in Odisha’s political circle.