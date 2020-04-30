COVID-19 Vaccine may be available by September: Oxford

TNI Bureau: Scientists at Oxford University believe that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be widely available by the end of September 2020.

The vaccine may cost Rs 1,000 in Indian market, says Pune-based Serum Institute of India, who is working with Oxford University as one of the partner firms. (Quoted by NDTV).

The Oxford University had already started human trial of Corona Vaccine on April 23 and received positive signs.

By May end, around 6,000 people will undergo the human trial of COVID vaccine. By mid-June, the Scientists will get a clear idea about the effectiveness of the vaccine and it would be widely available in the market by September, as reported in UK and US media.