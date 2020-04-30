TNI Evening News Headlines – April 30, 2020

* 17 COVID-19 positive cases in Jajpur today; Odisha tally mounts to 142.

* Two rapid response teams from AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been deputed to Balasore and Bhadrak districts for strengthening surveillance and cluster containment activities.

* Servitors’ body urges Odisha CM to allow low-key observance of annual Ratha Jatra on June 23, without the participation of devotees, as it has “never been called off in the past”.

* Shops in market complexes consists of 5 or more shops are prohibited to open during COVID19 Lockdown: BMC.

* 5 or more people are not allowed at a same time inside a shop; no restrictions for standalone shops.

* Commissionerate police issued special Regulations to tackle Covid-19 pandemic. Violation of the same can be penalised by a fine up to Rs. 500.

* Offices in Bhubaneswar can function with 30% staff.

* Unidentified miscreants fire at Ex-MLA of Phulbani, Debendra Kanhar’s car last night; no injury reported.

* Animal Disease Research Institute, Phulanakhara in Cuttack to conduct COVID-19 test.

* 1823 new cases and 67 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 33610 including 24162 active cases, 8373 cured, discharged, migrated and 1075 deaths: Health Ministry.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,075, cases climb to 33,610: Health Ministry.

* MHA issues fresh advisory to the States to ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, including empty trucks. No special pass required for inter-state movement of trucks.

* Movement of all trucks with 2 drivers, 1 helper carrying driving licence be allowed after delivery of goods or for pick up of goods.

* Govt of India asks Wondfo and Livzon to not send testing kits to India. But no cancellation of licenses. Show cause notices issued to them.

* PM holds meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments to boost economy.

* 313 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of cases to 4395 in the state.

* COVID recovery rate at 25.19%, major improvement from 14 Days ago: Centre.

* About 60,000 foreign nationals from 72 countries were evacuated from India amidst coronavirus lockdown: Ministry of External Affairs.

* After testing journalists and police personnel, the Karnataka government has started to test all the frontline government employees.

* Dogs being trained to sniff out deadly virus COVID-19.

* WHO reconvenes emergency committee to evaluate latest COVID-19 situation.

* Rishi Kapoor cremated Chandawadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends.

* Legendary Indian Footballer Chuni Goswami passes away in Kolkata. He was 82.

* Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally.

* Reliance Industries Q4 net drops 38 per cent to Rs 6,348 crore.

* Reliance cuts employees’ salary by 10-50%; Mukesh Ambani to forgo full compensation for this year.

* Iran reports 983 new cases of coronavirus and 71 new deaths; total of 94,640 cases and 6,028 deaths.

* Number of recovered coronavirus patients has reached 1,000,000 worldwide.

* U.S. reports 25,000+ new cases of coronavirus and 2,400+ new deaths; total 1,039,909 cases and 60,967 deaths.