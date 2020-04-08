COVID-19 Update: BMC seals Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the Satya Nagar area as a ‘Containment Zone’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In the wake of recent positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar with no recent travel history either to any other country or any part of India, it is necessary to make the affected area a ‘Containment Zone’ and restrict public from entering into and going out of the zone,” said BMC in a press release.

The Areas declared as the Containment Zone:

👉 Satya Nagar Square to Kali Temple Square

👉 Kali Temple Square to Patanjali Square

👉 Patanjali Square to Bank of India Officers Quarters

👉 Bank of India Officers Quarters to Satya Nagar Square via Missionary Charity and Axis Bank

👉 PWD Division-3 Office and Quarter Complex

No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately.

The supply of Essentials and Medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by BMC. All the Government and Private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith.

BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements in the containment zone. The inhabitants can call call the Helpline No 1929 for any complaints.