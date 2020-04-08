Indian-American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla dies of Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: Indian American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla died of COVID-19 in New York, the Coronavirus hotbed. He was 66.

He passed away after 9 days in hospital. Brahm was a correspondent for United News of India (UNI).

He emigrated to USA in 1992 after working with various publications in India. During his 28-year-stint in USA, he worked with Merger Markets financial publication and News India-Times Weekly Newspaper.

PM Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Brahm Kanchibotla.