Indian-American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla dies of Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: Indian American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla died of COVID-19 in New York, the Coronavirus hotbed. He was 66.
He passed away after 9 days in hospital. Brahm was a correspondent for United News of India (UNI).
He emigrated to USA in 1992 after working with various publications in India. During his 28-year-stint in USA, he worked with Merger Markets financial publication and News India-Times Weekly Newspaper.
PM Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Brahm Kanchibotla.
Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. https://t.co/LXF8TOl4PZ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020
