Corona Update @ USA – April 8, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,970 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 30,941 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 12,000. Number of positive cases stands at 400,540.

France has reported 1,417 COVID-19 deaths and 11.059 positive cases – a huge jump. Italy has reported 604 deaths while Spain witnessed 976 new deaths and 6,910 positive cases. 786 new deaths were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide have reached 1,431,973. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 82,000.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,970 new deaths; 30,941 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 12,893; Number of Cases – 400,540

👉 USA has conducted 2 million tests so far. Number of positive cases – 400,540. Recovered – 22,083.

👉 New York accounts for 35% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 731 new deaths reported from New York State; 8,147 new cases.

👉 U.S. Bureau of Prisons reports that 241 federal inmates and 72 employees have tested positive for Coronavirus.

👉 2,228 members of New York Police Department have tested positive for Coronavirus so far.

👉 New York City reports 5,825 new cases of Coronavirus and 806 new deaths in 24 hours.

👉 149,558 people have been tested in New York so far. 50% tested positive for COVID-19

👉 Total cases in New York City – 74,601; Deaths – 3,544

👉 New York State – 5,489 deaths; 138,836 cases

👉 New Jersey – 1,232 deaths; 44,416 cases

👉 Michigan – 845 deaths; 18,970 cases

👉 California – 450 deaths; 17,614 cases

👉 Louisiana – 582 deaths; 16,284 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 356 deaths; 15,202 cases

👉 Florida – 296 deaths; 14,747 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 250 deaths; 14,945 cases

👉 Illinois – 380 deaths; 13,549 cases

👉 Washington – 403 deaths; 8,682 cases

👉 Georgia – 348 deaths; 9,156 cases

👉 Texas – 167 deaths; 8,939 cases