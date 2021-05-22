VK Pandian conferred with FIH Presidents Award

TNI Bureau: Secretary to CM (5T) V. Karthikeyan Pandian has been conferred with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Presidents Award for his outstanding contribution and services for the promotion of Hockey in Odisha.

The award has been conferred to Pandian during the virtual conference organized as part of the 47th FIH Congress by the FIH, Hockey India.

Due to his hard work, Kalinga Stadium Sports complex in Bhubaneswar has become a global destination for hockey events and Odisha is now known as the Hockey Hub of India.