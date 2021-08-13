Covid-19 Spike in Israel despite Mass Vaccination

Insight Bureau: Israel has become the first country to provide a third dosage of COVID vaccine to anybody over the age of 60. According to Israeli health experts, the existing vaccine’s efficacy diminishes with time, and the third dose will function as a booster. The decision comes as Israel’s infection rates are on the rise.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said that anyone over the age of 60 who had their shot at least five months ago would be eligible for a third vaccination.

According to an Israeli research, the COVID vaccine’s efficacy against the delta variant dropped from 95% to 80% or even lower. Although neither the US nor the EU have advised a third injection, most Israeli physicians feel it will be harmless.

Israel was a pioneer in the vaccination campaign, with almost 60% of the population receiving both doses of Covid Vaccine. Israelis are now hoping that a third dose would help them deal with the delta variant.

The Israeli Health Ministry’s Dr. Ashraf Shalmon said it’s unclear how long a third vaccine will give protection.

Following a massive countrywide vaccination campaign, Israel has relaxed Covid restrictions since its caseload remained low. People were no longer needed to produce vaccination certificates in order to attend restaurants and entertainment venues, and business capacity limitations were removed.

After receiving millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Israel was able to make the adjustments. In Israel, more than 90% of persons aged 50 and up have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Because a substantial proportion of under-18s had not yet been vaccinated, children were nevertheless forced to wear masks at school.

Israel has also reinstated its green-card restrictions, which require citizens to produce proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to attend numerous public areas, such as concerts, restaurants, and gyms.

The announcements come as infection rates in Israel continue to increase, with over 2,000 new cases recorded every day. The number of COVID tests that are positive has risen to over 3%, more than doubling from only a few weeks ago.