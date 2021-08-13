Covid Cases continue to rise in USA; High Deaths in Brazil

Insight Bureau: Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the United States, led by the fast-spreading and highly infectious Delta Variant, which currently accounts for the bulk of infections in the nation, as the COVID-19 situation remains precarious and the threat is far from gone. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States had the largest number of Covid-19 cases of any country, with 7,34,354 cases recorded, representing a 35 percent rise in infections from the previous week.

The delta Covid strain has spread so quickly across the United States that most counties now comply with the CDC’s recommendation that individuals wear masks inside whether or not they have been vaccinated.

On July 27, the CDC revised its mask recommendation to encourage wearing masks inside in regions of the United States where community transmission was judged high or significant. The majority of counties with strong transmission rates were in southern states, but in just two weeks, the highly transmissible delta variation had spread to nearly every county in the country.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The US keeps reporting over 1.4 lakh new Covid cases on a daily basis – highest in the world.

In the last 24 hours, 1,148 additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Brazil, bringing the total number of deaths to 566,896, according to their health ministry. After 39,982 additional cases were discovered, the total caseload increased to 20,285,067, according to the ministry.

After the United States, Brazil presently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India. According to the government, the South American country is suffering a fresh surge of infections that has swamped hospitals.

In its weekly epidemiological report, the WHO noted that, while India remained among the top five countries in terms of new Covid-19 cases recorded, there was a 2% decrease from the previous week.