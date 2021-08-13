TNI Evening News Headlines – August 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 292 more COVID positive cases & 226 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 228 local contact cases and 64 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1243 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 975999.

➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 will be held from September 6 to September 18.

➡️ Around 9 lakh people fully vaccinated in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

➡️ More than 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Bhubaneswar and about 800 have recovered from the infection: Laxmikanta Sethi, Additional Commissioner, BMC.

➡️ BJD announces reservation of 27% of seats in panchayat polls for OBCs.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha; Heavy rain to lash over 9 districts – Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in the next 24 hours.

➡️ Results of Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Vocational Studies to be out tomorrow.

India News

➡️ Kinnaur landslide: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 16.

➡️ CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security forces in J&K’s Baramulla.

➡️ Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 2/3 Trials.

➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 50 fresh cases today.

➡️ West Bengal extended OVID-19 restrictions till August 31.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22: Petrol price slashed by Rs 3 per litre.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tomorrow on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

➡️ Government of India launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 To Celebrate 75 Years Of Independence.

➡️ India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: India bowled out for 364. England 23/0 at tea break.

➡️ Unmukt Chand, India’s 2012 U19 World Cup-winning captain, retires at the age of 28.

World News

➡️ US FDA nods for COVID booster dose for people with weak immunity.

➡️ US witnesses resurgence of COVID-19 cases; a rise in numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

➡️ China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe.

➡️ Taliban have banned the Covid vaccine in east Afghanistan’s Paktia.