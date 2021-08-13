TNI Evening News Headlines – August 13, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 292 more COVID positive cases & 226 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 228 local contact cases and 64 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1243 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 975999.
➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 will be held from September 6 to September 18.
➡️ Around 9 lakh people fully vaccinated in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
➡️ More than 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Bhubaneswar and about 800 have recovered from the infection: Laxmikanta Sethi, Additional Commissioner, BMC.
➡️ BJD announces reservation of 27% of seats in panchayat polls for OBCs.
➡️ Cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha; Heavy rain to lash over 9 districts – Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in the next 24 hours.
➡️ Results of Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Vocational Studies to be out tomorrow.
India News
➡️ Kinnaur landslide: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 16.
➡️ CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security forces in J&K’s Baramulla.
➡️ Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 2/3 Trials.
➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 50 fresh cases today.
➡️ West Bengal extended OVID-19 restrictions till August 31.
➡️ Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22: Petrol price slashed by Rs 3 per litre.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tomorrow on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.
➡️ Government of India launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 To Celebrate 75 Years Of Independence.
➡️ India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: India bowled out for 364. England 23/0 at tea break.
➡️ Unmukt Chand, India’s 2012 U19 World Cup-winning captain, retires at the age of 28.
World News
➡️ US FDA nods for COVID booster dose for people with weak immunity.
➡️ US witnesses resurgence of COVID-19 cases; a rise in numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.
➡️ China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe.
➡️ Taliban have banned the Covid vaccine in east Afghanistan’s Paktia.
