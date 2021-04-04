Covid-19 Scare: SBI Main Branch in Bhubaneswar Sealed

TNI Bureau: The State Bank of India Main Branch in Bhubaneswar has been sealed after 7 of its employees tested positive for Coronavirus. The branch will remain sealed for 48 hours for sanitisation.

Several other employees have undergone Covid testing. Their test results are awaited.

Similarly, two passengers at Bhubaneswar Railway Station also tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 471 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 40 from Khordha district (mostly from Bhubaneswar).