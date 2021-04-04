TNI Morning News Headlines – April 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 471 Covid-19 cases including 278 quarantine & 193 local contacts; Sundargarh records maximum 85 cases followed by Kalahandi (50), Nuapada (42) & Khordha (40).

➡️ Odisha administers over 30 lakh doses of COVID 19 vaccine to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 45 years & above citizens.

➡️ Odisha BJP MLAs stage night-long dharna on Assembly premises; withdraw dharna.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation cracks whip on Eateries, Shops for violating Covid Guidelines.

➡️ Kalahandi & Jharsuguda district administration declare Micro Containment Zones.

India News

➡️ India reports 93,249 new COVID 19 cases, 60,048 recoveries and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours; biggest one-day jump since start of October.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,24,85,509 including 6,91,597 active cases, 1,16,29,289 cured cases & 1,64,623 deaths.

➡️ Total of 7,59,79,651 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Centre closes COVID 19 vaccine registration for healthcare, frontline workers.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reported 5,818 new COVID 19 cases, 1,172 recoveries & 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bijapur Gunfight with Maoists: Bodies of 2 out of 5 jawans who died in encounter recovered. CRPF launches a massive search operation after 7 of its troops went missing.

➡️ Mortal remains of a jawan of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma yesterday brought to Jagdalpur.

➡️ Bihar Government orders closure of schools & colleges from April 5 to 11.

➡️ Busy on phone, nurse gives 2 Covid vaccine jabs to a woman at a primary health care in UP.

➡️ Devotees offer Easter prayers

➡️ Akshay Kumar tests COVID 19 positive; under home quarantine.

➡️ Miss India Finalist Diksha Singh To Contest UP Panchayat Polls.

World News

➡️ US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt voice support to Jordan King Abdullah.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 130.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.84 million.

➡️ Saudi Prince sells English country estate to the King of Bahrain’s family.