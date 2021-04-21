Covid 19 Resurgence: Odisha Govt cancels Class 10 Board Exam

TNI Bureau: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the School & Mass Education Department of Odisha Government has cancelled the Board of Secondary Education, (BSE) Matric Examinations 2021, informed the Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash.

The Matric (High School Certificate) Board examinations were scheduled to begin from May 3.

The results of Class-X Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developrd by the Board. Any candidate, who will not be satisfied with the marks awarded to him/her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an examination as and when the conditions are conductive to hold the examination.

The Director, Secondary Education, Odisha as the President of Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education will also take appropriate steps for awarding alternate mode of marks to the student who are supposed to appear in Madrasa Board Examination.

A large number of Class 10 students on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, seeking clarity on the confusion surrounding the conduct of the Matriculation examination & cancellation of the board exams.

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directed to postpone all the State Board examinations for classes 7th, 10th and 10+2.

All students of Class 9 & 11 in academic year 2020-21 will be prompted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this.