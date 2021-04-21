Serum Institute fixes price of Covishield Vaccine

TNI Bureau: The Serum Institue of India (SII) has fixed the price of Covishield vaccine at Rs. 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs. 400 per jab for State Governments.

SII said that 50% of the total production of the company will serve to the Government of India’s vaccination program and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be seved to the State Governments and Private Hospitals.

The Company further stated that in post 4-5 months, the vaccine will be made available in retail and free trade.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with top health department officials, vaccine manufacturing companies the Government decided to focus on “liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage”.

PM Modi also asked vaccine manufacturers to step up production to meet increasing demand.