Odisha Corona Updates – April 21, 2021

Odisha Corona Updates

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha corona updates
144

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported  single-day spike of 4851 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 382315, including 30927 active cases and 349377 recovered ones.

Of the 4851 new cases, 2814 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2037 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the highest spike of 703  new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh  (516) new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 30927 active cases and 349377 cured/discharged in the State.

5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Nuapada and 1 each from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,958.

Odisha Corona Updates:

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – April 20, 2021

TNI Morning News Headlines – April 20, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total Cases – 4851
➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 703, Sundargarh: 516, Nuapada: 486, Bargarh: 318, Cuttack: 304, Jharsuguda: 290, Balangir: 227, Puri: 223, Nabarangpur: 194, Sambalpur: 171, Keonjhar: 166, Ganjam: 151, Angul: 111, Kalahandi: 79, Mayurbhanj: 78, Bhadrak: 73, Nayagarh: 66, Jajpur: 64, Koraput: 62, Kendrapada: 58, Rayagada: 85, Balasore: 52, Jagatsinghpur: 39, Deogarh: 35, Gajapati: 35, Dhenkanal: 31, Malkangiri: 31, Kandhamal: 27, Boudh: 22 and  Sonepur: 9.

➡️ State Pool: 145

The News Insight, 

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9706949
➡️ New recovery: 1740
➡️ Total +VE Cases: 382315 (Active Cases: 30927, Recovered: 349377, COVID Deaths: 1,958)

➡️ Daily Testing: 38,548

Odisha Corona Updates

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.