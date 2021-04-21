Odisha Corona Updates – April 21, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 4851 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 382315, including 30927 active cases and 349377 recovered ones.

Of the 4851 new cases, 2814 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2037 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the highest spike of 703 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (516) new cases.

5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Nuapada and 1 each from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,958.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 4851

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 703, Sundargarh: 516, Nuapada: 486, Bargarh: 318, Cuttack: 304, Jharsuguda: 290, Balangir: 227, Puri: 223, Nabarangpur: 194, Sambalpur: 171, Keonjhar: 166, Ganjam: 151, Angul: 111, Kalahandi: 79, Mayurbhanj: 78, Bhadrak: 73, Nayagarh: 66, Jajpur: 64, Koraput: 62, Kendrapada: 58, Rayagada: 85, Balasore: 52, Jagatsinghpur: 39, Deogarh: 35, Gajapati: 35, Dhenkanal: 31, Malkangiri: 31, Kandhamal: 27, Boudh: 22 and Sonepur: 9.

➡️ State Pool: 145

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9706949

➡️ New recovery: 1740

➡️ Daily Testing: 38,548