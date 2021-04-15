Covid 19 Resurgence: All Board Exams postponed in Odisha

By The News Insight
TNI Bureau:  In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed to postpone all the State Board examinations for classes 7th, 10th and 10+2.

All Schools & Hostels to be closed from Monday, April 19.

Government will review covid situation in first week of June before finalising the next date for exams.

The Matric board examinations were scheduled to begin from May 3 and Plus 2 exams from May 18.

CM Naveen Patnaik also announced suspension of class 10 and 12 classes from April 19. All English Medium Schools and Hostels to remain closed.

