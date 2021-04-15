A Letter to PM Modi from a Ram Bhakt & Nationalist

Dear Modi ji,

Pranam. Wish you a very happy Hindu New Year to you and your council of ministers.

You have been one of the most popular leaders of Independent India and you have been attempting to project yourself as the tallest leader of Bharat Barsh. And fortunately, you have been fairly successfull given your electoral popularity.

At the same time, we are going through biggest crisis of Independent India i.e Covid Pandemic. Despite an unprecedented disaster in the first wave, you and your team guided well the states and public in general to stem the pandemic and minimise loss to a large extent.

However, in the current scenario when the virus has come back with greater force, your leadership and conduct is simply insensitive & pathetic in short. And reason for the same is only to win state elections.

In the morning you take meeting with CMs and provide strategy/guidelines to them on how to control the virus. And, in the afternoon you land up in Assam and in the evening in Bengal, you give speech without mask to a large public gathering, violating covid guidelines. All those souls who are endangering their lives are there either out of sheer respect and love for you or to earn some extra bucks in cash or kind.

And this is the least we can expect from a leader who has been reposed with enormous faith by gullible public. Just to grab power in couple of states, you & your team is behaving in an irresponsible manner. Ironically,it is you who used technology & digital media in election campaigns successfully years back surprising the opposition and public. You have far better team and technology to set example for others to get the entire election campaign in virtual mode to safeguard lives of lakhs of public.

Covid has provided you an apportunity to show your large heart (56 inch) and declare entire election campaign on virtual mode irrespective of its effect on election results. It will set example for other political leaders and public. You may use your authority and popularity to ban large gatherings like Kumbh mela irrespective of its effect on elections next year in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Modi Ji, India loves you. You have earned this through your years of hardwork and talent. Please shed your political ambitions and immediately declare cancellation of all election rallies and gatherings of your party. Please focus entirely on Pandemic. Not a minute of you and your team shall be diverted towards election.

History will not forgive you if you behave irresponsibly at this juncture. May Purushottam Shri Ram & Goddess Durga bless you with ability to differentiate between sense,common sense and nonsense.

Jai Shri Ram… Bharat Maata Ki Jai…

Sanjeev Jain, Kesinga, Kalahandi, Odisha

DISCLAIMER: This is an opinion piece. The views expressed are the author’s own and have nothing to do with The News Insight’s views. TNI does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.