COVID-19 India Death Toll rises to 590; Maharashtra Toll 232

TNI Bureau: The COVID-19 Death Toll in India has gone up to 590 with maximum deaths being reported from Maharashtra – Mumbai remains the epicentre of Coronavirus cases in India.

Maharashtra has so far reported 232 deaths – 138 in Mumbai. Madhya Pradesh has reported 74 deaths, followed by Gujarat (71), Delhi (47), Rajasthan (25), Telangana (23), Andhra Pradesh (20), Uttar Pradesh (18), Tamil Nadu (17), Punjab (16), Karnataka (16), West Bengal (12).

Number of Coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 18,601. Death Toll now stands at 590. 3,251 patients are either cured/discharged by reducing the active cases to 14,759. 1 had migrated out to Singapore.