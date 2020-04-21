Corona Update (Morning News) – April 21, 2020

* 5 more COVID19 positive cases in Balasore; Odisha tally rises to 79.

* Odisha Govt sending 3 rapid response teams to Balasore, Bhadrak & Jajpur districts.

* Banks in Ganjam district to remain open from 7 am to 2 pm.

* In Odisha, too, many private hospitals such as Apollo Hospital, AMRI Hospital have made Covid tests mandatory before surgery/admission.

* India reports 1,336 new cases of coronavirus; total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 18,601 in India (including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* 472 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra till 10 am today; total positive cases in the state to 4676.

* Rajasthan Govt stops COVID rapid testing, saying the kit sent by ICMR, was faulty.

* Madhya Pradesh sends 150 buses to Kota, Rajasthan to rescue 2,000 stranded students.

* Housekeeping Worker at Lok Sabha Secretariat tests +VE for CoronaVirus.

* COVID19 Death Toll in India rises to 590; Maharashtra reports 232 deaths.

* One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation.

* 3 police personnel in Nabi Karim area tested positive for COVID-19.

* 25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for COVID19 in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

* Rs 17,793 Cr released under PM-KISAN helped 8.89 Cr farmer families amid Lockdown: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

* India reports 201 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths in Gujarat; total tally stands at 1,939.

* Delhi reports 78 new cases; positive cases climbs to 2,081.

* 52 people test COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan; coronavirus cases climb to 1,628 in state.

* United States reports 27,903 new cases of coronavirus and 1,658 new deaths; Total of 787,370 cases and 42,335 deaths.

* US President Donald Trump will ‘temporarily’ suspend immigration to the United States.

* US Crude Oil Futures fall below $0 for the first time in history; closes at -$37.63/barrel.

* New York reports 4,726 new cases of coronavirus and 478 new deaths; Total of 247,512 cases and 14,347 deaths.

* Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 200,000.

* Saudi Arabia extends suspension of prayers in two holy mosques during Ramadan.