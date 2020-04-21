5 more COVID-19 +VE cases in Balasore; Odisha Tally 79

TNI Bureau: 5 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Balasore, taking the number of cases in Odisha to 79.

18 positive cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 36 hours. Number of +VE cases in Balasore has risen to 8.

The 5 new cases in Balasore are close relatives of previous positive case – Female (34), Male (38), Male (12), Female (34) & Male (26).

1,107 samples were tested on Monday out of which 11 tested positive. 7 others tested positive on Sunday.

As per the Health Department, Principal Secretary Health has directed experts from medical colleges, senior health officers and state RRTs to oversee containment measures in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.

DHS will proceed to Balasore, DPH to Bhadrak and DFW to Jajpur. Three state rapid response teams to proceed immediately these districts

SCB MCH to provide technical support to Jajpur district. FMMCH has been supporting Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

👉 Samples Tested in Odisha – 11,748

👉 Rapid Antibody Tests – 4,861

👉 Positive – 79

👉 Active Cases – 53

👉 Recovered/Discharged – 25

👉 Death – 1

District-wise Positive Cases in Odisha:

👉 Khordha (Bhubaneswar): 46

👉 Balasore: 8

👉 Bhadrak: 8

👉 Jajpur: 7

👉 Sundargarh: 3

👉 Kendrapada: 2

👉 Kalahandi: 2

👉 Cuttack: 1

👉 Dhenkanal: 1

👉 Puri: 1