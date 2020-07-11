COVID-19: Focus on Hospitals and Slums in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given a status update on the Coronavirus situation in the Capital City saying the situation is not grave, but some challenges remain ahead.

Contrary to the speculations, the BMC did not announce any further restrictions in Bhubaneswar, but appealed the citizens to remain aware and follow the guidelines to stay safe and keep others safe.

👉 Bhubaneswar has reported 310 COVID-19 positive cases from 1st July to 10th July, 2020. 61 cases are linked to Hospitals. 212 patients have travel history or contact with positive cases. Only 37 are found to be local cases.

👉 Follow up action done for all cases – Shifting, Contact Tracing, Quarantine of Direct and Secondary Contact Sanitisation for cases where link has been established. 14 days active surveillance, Quarantine of 50 to 100 nearby households, 100% testing of Direct Contacts, Testing of Symptomatic Indirect Contact and Containment Zone if required for cases where link could not be established.

👉 43 Covid-19 positive cases detected at Bluewheel Hospital. 41 already recovered. 2 patients died. 250 people have been quarantined and tested; all found to be NEGATIVE.

👉 38 positive cases detected in Mancheswar Industry. All have recovered now. 87 people were quarantined and tested. All found to be NEGATIVE.

👉 6 cases were detected from Subhas Nagar Slum and 9 cases from Lakshmi Bazaar Slum. All cases have recovered now. 182 contacts in Subhas Nagar and 108 Lakshmi Bazaar were tested. All found to be NEGATIVE.

👉 Special Slum Strategy formulated – Activation of Slum Committee, House to House Surveillance, Awareness Campaign and Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines, Supervision by Sachetak Committee, 14-day Mandatory Institutional Quarantine for people returning from Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore, Gajapati and Jajpur districts to Slums in Bhubaneswar.

👉 BMC exploring Community Led Success – Active role in Ward Sachetak Committee, Monitoring of Quarantined People/Households by Neighbour, Providing Essential Commodities to Containment Zones, Support of Slum Committee and Peer Leader in Slum Areas, particularly during Containment, Active Support by RWA, Puja Commmittee, NGOs and other Organisations.

👉 Key Challenges – Healthcare Institutions, People coming from Hotspot Districts for healthcare and other work, Violation of social distancing norms at public places particularly markets.

👉 Appeal – Self Monitoring, Use of Online Shopping, Teleconsultation for normal health check ups & Telemedicines, Use of Sachetak App, Special Care for Vulnerable people, Regular use of Masks and Hand Sanitizers, Maintaining Social Distancing of 2m everywhere etc.

👉 Accepting the New Normal – ‘Mo Sapatha, Nua Abhyasa’.