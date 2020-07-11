388 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
185

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported a record number of 388 COVID-19 recovered cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 8360.

As many as 187 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 12526  Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4475.

➡️388 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 11.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 8360.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (187), Khurdha (37), Keonjhar (31), Jajpur (27), Cuttack (26), Nayagarh(18), Puri (16, Sambalpur (14), Balasore (11), Angul (8), Kendrapara (6), Gajapati (2), Jharsuguda (2), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (1) and  Deogarh (1).

