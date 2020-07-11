Bhubaneswar reports 38 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a record number of 38 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 640.

Out of the 38 new cases, 26 cases have been reported from quarantine while 12 are local contact cases.

5 Employees of various Hospitals in the Capital City are among the new positive cases. 3 more employees of a Government Office in BJP Nagar (linked to a previous case) also tested positive.

As many as 6 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 11):

👉 Total +Ve Cases -602

👉 Recovered Cases – 308

👉 Deceased – 7

👉 Active Cases – 286