COVID-19 explodes in Mumbai and Delhi

TNI Bureau: Two major cities of India – Mumbai and Delhi continue to be under the grips of COVID-19. The Corona bomb exploded further in both cities today, as Delhi reported 1,877 new positive cases while Mumbai reported 1,418 cases.

Delhi reported 65 new deaths and 36 undeclared deaths, making it a single day reporting of 101 deaths. Corona death toll in the National Capital has crossed the 1,000 mark and currently stands at 1,085. Total cases have reached 34,687 out of which 20,871 are active cases.

Maharashtra reported 3,607 new cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai remains worst affected, as 1,418 cases and 97 new deaths reported in the city. Total cases in Mumbai now stand at 54,085 while death toll has risen to 1,954.

Number of Corona positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 97,648. Death toll has reached 3,590.