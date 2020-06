Petrol Prices up by Rs 3.31 in 6 Days; Diesel by Rs 3.42

TNI Bureau: Petrol and Diesel prices continue their upward trend with an increase for the 6th consecutive day.

Petrol prices have been hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise per litre today.

In the last 6 days, cost of Petrol has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and Diesel by Rs 3.42 per litre.